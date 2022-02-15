Lincoln Terrace Elementary reading program hopes to shape young minds

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “As part of the Gun Violence Prevention Commission, we did a lot of studying in the first year. One thing that became very clear, is that there was a pipeline between children who were not reading well in early elementary school and ending up in the prison system or committing violent crimes,” said Rabbi Kathy Cohen, a Commissioner on the City’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission.

The focus for right now as the reading program gets going, is 2nd and 3rd graders at Lincoln Terrace Elementary. Mainly due the impact the pandemic has had on their schooling.

“Knowing the data behind 2nd and 3rd graders, where they could end up if they’re reading below grade level at that point, I wanted to do anything we can to combat that,” said John Otey, Principal of Lincoln Terrace Elementary.

The program is not just about reading though.

“They’re developing a relationship with another adult in their life. Someone that they can trust to be here on the Tuesday, the Wednesday, the Thursday, that’s just another positive relationship in their life,” said Otey.

Though this specific program focuses on the future, the Gun Violence Prevention Commission is hoping all of their programs can help turn the page on gun violence in Roanoke.

“We are looking at the problem on a 360 degree level. It’s really about how do we create a society where using guns to resolve a conflict is not the answer,” said Rabbi Cohen.

The commission hopes the program will continue to grow and becomes a permanent part of Roanoke City Public schools. The program is also in need of volunteers. For more information on how to volunteer you can contact the Gun Violence Prevention Commission or Lincoln Terrace Elementary.

