Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

MLK Jr. Celebration Youth Event & Walk for Unity coming to Lynchburg

Courtesy: Event Facebook page
Courtesy: Event Facebook page(Event Facebook page)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Area Youth Sports Initiative, the Lynchburg Chapter of the NAACP, and Community Partners are putting on a Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Youth Event & Walk For Unity February 19.

The original date was adjusted due to weather issues and will take place at 1700 Memorial Avenue in Lynchburg.

The event begins at 10:30 a.m. and is free to attend. Guest speakers, activity stations, a history hunt with door prizes and giveaways, free beverages and a meet-and-greet with local athletes are all included in the festivities.

Further details can be found by visiting the event’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryson W. Berger, 21 of Roanoke, was identified as a suspect in the Saturday night homicide...
Roanoke man charged with murder for Saturday night killing
Patrick County Sheriff's Office
Suspect arrested on multiple charges, allegedly punches deputy
Daniel Rock mugshot
Man sentenced to three life terms in child sexual battery case
2-year-old boy among those killed in Wythe County crash
She says she's not against guns, but never thought something as small as a bullet could change...
Mother of Virginia Tech student shot in Blacksburg speaks out on gun violence

Latest News

John Ebel Mugshot
Man pleads guilty in death of grandson
Danville Police Department leaders detail the numbers and strategies behind a five-year overall...
Danville Police Department touts decreased crime, strategies for reduction in presentation
Jonathan Patterson mugshot
Death of former assistant police chief results in son being charged with homicide
Roanoke County announces up to $1500 in bonuses for new bus drivers