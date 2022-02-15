MLK Jr. Celebration Youth Event & Walk for Unity coming to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Area Youth Sports Initiative, the Lynchburg Chapter of the NAACP, and Community Partners are putting on a Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Youth Event & Walk For Unity February 19.

The original date was adjusted due to weather issues and will take place at 1700 Memorial Avenue in Lynchburg.

The event begins at 10:30 a.m. and is free to attend. Guest speakers, activity stations, a history hunt with door prizes and giveaways, free beverages and a meet-and-greet with local athletes are all included in the festivities.

Further details can be found by visiting the event’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.