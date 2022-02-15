Hometown Local
Name released of man found dead after house fire

Neighboring houses on fire in Roanoke City
Neighboring houses on fire in Roanoke City(Roanoke Fire & EMS)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS has released the name of a man found dead in the aftermath of a house fire.

Joshua Williams, 32, was found during the investigation into the fire on Church Avenue SE February 3. The medical examiner’s office determined a preliminary cause of death to be smoke inhalation.

The house was determined to be total loss with the cause undetermined because of the severity of the damage; an investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

