Name released of man found dead after house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS has released the name of a man found dead in the aftermath of a house fire.

Joshua Williams, 32, was found during the investigation into the fire on Church Avenue SE February 3. The medical examiner’s office determined a preliminary cause of death to be smoke inhalation.

The house was determined to be total loss with the cause undetermined because of the severity of the damage; an investigation continues.

