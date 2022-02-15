Hometown Local
One dead, another injured after crash in Tazewell County Saturday

By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash occurring in the 38700 block of Governor G.C. Hwy (Route 460) in Tazewell County Saturday morning that left one man dead and another injured, according to police.

Police say Jackson Spencer, 19, of Bluefield, was driving west in a Honda CRV in the eastbound lane when he hit a driver in a Chevy Silverado.

Spencer was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he died Monday.

The driver of the Chevy Marcus Smith, 22, of Richlands was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

