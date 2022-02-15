Hometown Local
Performers announced for Shamrock Festival in Downtown Roanoke

Shamrock Festival Band Lineup
Shamrock Festival Band Lineup(Downtown Roanoke Inc)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke, Inc has announced the lineup of performers for the 2022 Shamrock Festival.

DJ Flex — 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Back Alley II — 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

Adrenaline 6 — 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm

220 South Band — 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Gasoline Alley — 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm

The festival will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 12 in the plaza behind the City Market Building and admission to the event is free.

