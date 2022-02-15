Hometown Local
Roanoke County announces up to $1500 in bonuses for new bus drivers

(Will Thomas)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County School Board approved an incentive package Monday which would give $1500 in bonuses to newly-hired school bus drivers, according to the county.

The county says it is looking to hire more than a dozen new drivers. The district is also looking to hire bus aides and substitute bus drivers.

“No experience is necessary to become a school bus driver. We will provide all the training and help new drivers earn their CDL,” said Kathy King, supervisor of transportation.

New drivers who are hired and hold a current Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) will get a $1500 bonus after working 90 days. New drivers who don’t have a CDL will receive a $1000 bonus when they complete their CDL training and driving for 90 days. New bus aides will receive a $500 bonus.

