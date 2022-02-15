The Salvation Army announces new national campaign “Love Beyond”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On a day when love is in the air, The Salvation Army announced its newest national campaign “Love Beyond.”

“Love Beyond” is the new mission and February is “Love Beyond Violence” month. Locally, The Salvation Army of the Roanoke Valley will focus this month on those it helps with its Turning Point Domestic Violence and Anti-Human Trafficking Shelter.

“We know that Love Beyond Violence is really about relationships. Many times men, women and children are involved in toxic relationships. And we really want to focus that we are here to serve them and keep them safe,” said Capt. Jamie Clay.

Capt. Clay said in 2021, Turning Point served more than 25,000 meals to those in need at the shelter.

The “Love Beyond” campaign doesn’t stop after February though, each month a need in the community will be highlighted.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.