Temperatures continue to warm with more rain Thursday
Tracking a late-week soaking rain
- Another chilly start
- Staying dry through midweek
- Strong, rainy late-week front
TUESDAY • WEDNESDAY
Cold and breezy winds continue this afternoon with winds slowing later today. Highs only reach the 30s on Monday for Valentine’s Day. Temperatures quickly jump back to around 50° by Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.
THURSDAY • FRIDAY
A strong front will enter the area by Thursday evening into Friday morning bringing a returned chance of rain to end the week. Some rain along the front could fall heavily at times late Thursday evening. There’s even the chance a few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out across the Mid-Atlantic.
At this time, the front should clear the area by next weekend and doesn’t bring much of a temperature drop.
THURSDAY RAINFALL TOTALS
This appears to be a widespread soaking rain for our region Thursday. While manageable, totals may reach anywhere rom .50″ to 1″ through early Friday. Skies quickly clear behind the front with sunny and breezy conditions Friday.
WEEKEND
Once the rain exits early Friday we should see beautiful sunshine return right through the upcoming weekend. Highs this weekend will climb into the mid 50s Saturday and Sunday.
