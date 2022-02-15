Hometown Local
Temperatures continue to warm with more rain Thursday

Tracking a late-week soaking rain
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
  • Another chilly start
  • Staying dry through midweek
  • Strong, rainy late-week front

TUESDAY • WEDNESDAY

Cold and breezy winds continue this afternoon with winds slowing later today. Highs only reach the 30s on Monday for Valentine’s Day. Temperatures quickly jump back to around 50° by Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures warm into the 60s by Thursday.
THURSDAY • FRIDAY

A strong front will enter the area by Thursday evening into Friday morning bringing a returned chance of rain to end the week. Some rain along the front could fall heavily at times late Thursday evening. There’s even the chance a few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out across the Mid-Atlantic.

At this time, the front should clear the area by next weekend and doesn’t bring much of a temperature drop.

A soaking rain moves into the region Thursday with widespread coverage.
THURSDAY RAINFALL TOTALS

This appears to be a widespread soaking rain for our region Thursday. While manageable, totals may reach anywhere rom .50″ to 1″ through early Friday. Skies quickly clear behind the front with sunny and breezy conditions Friday.

We could see around a half inch to an inch of rain Thursday into Friday.
WEEKEND

Once the rain exits early Friday we should see beautiful sunshine return right through the upcoming weekend. Highs this weekend will climb into the mid 50s Saturday and Sunday.

