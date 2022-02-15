Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Woman gives birth on sidewalk and leaves newborn in the cold

A mother and her newborn child had to be rushed to the hospital after the woman gave birth on a cold sidewalk in Nebraska. (Source: KETV)
By Abbie Petersen
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) – A mother and her newborn child had to be rushed to the hospital after the woman gave birth on a cold sidewalk in Nebraska.

A good Samaritan said she was there to step in and help the child when the injured mother walked away.

Latrell Crane said she saw everything. She said a group of people realized what was happening, so they gathered blankets and wrapped the mom up.

“She was cold. She was in pain. She was crying,” Crane explained.

Crane said she ran to a business nearby to call for police.

She said the baby was lying in the fetal position on the sidewalk, not breathing, with the umbilical cord still attached.

According to Crane, the mom wrapped a blanket around her waist and left while Crane took care of the baby boy.

Crane described the baby as a cute boy with a full head of black hair.

The police report says the mother was found behind a house up the street. She and the baby were taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to the report.

The baby was exposed to 15-degree temperatures for at least five minutes.

“I have two kids of my own, two boys. And she just left him on the sidewalk. It’s not cool. It’s not cool at all, man. I was the one that saved him,” Crane said, calling the experience traumatizing.

Police say they are still investigating what happened.

Copyright 2022 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryson W. Berger, 21 of Roanoke, was identified as a suspect in the Saturday night homicide...
Roanoke man charged with murder for Saturday night killing
Patrick County Sheriff's Office
Suspect arrested on multiple charges, allegedly punches deputy
Daniel Rock mugshot
Man sentenced to three life terms in child sexual battery case
2-year-old boy among those killed in Wythe County crash
She says she's not against guns, but never thought something as small as a bullet could change...
Mother of Virginia Tech student shot in Blacksburg speaks out on gun violence

Latest News

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin leaves a courthouse in New York, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. A judge...
Jury rejects Sarah Palin’s libel claim against NY Times
Sandy Hook families reach $73 million settlement with gun manufacturer Remington (Source: CNN,...
Sandy Hook reach $73 million settlement with gun manufacturer
NC plane crash victims include 4 teens, 4 adults returning from hunting trip, sheriff says
Headlights from morning commuters can be seen through blowing snow as they make their way along...
US approves new headlights that won’t blind oncoming drivers