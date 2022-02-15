Hometown Local
Youngkin opens applications for Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support Commission

(Steve Helber | AP)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) announced Tuesday that his administration is looking for applicants to serve on the Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support Commission, according to his team.

“My administration is committed to ending the scourge of human trafficking in Virginia, which is why I signed Executive Order Number Seven to establish this Commission on my first day in Office. I look forward to reviewing the recommendations from the Commission as we work to make Virginia safer,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

The Commission would make recommendations to the Governor and General Assembly to look for ways to prevent human trafficking and to help support to survivors in the Commonwealth.

Applications for the commission can be submitted here.

