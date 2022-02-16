Bedford County Sheriff’s Office asks farmers to add animals to livestock list

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re a livestock owner in Bedford County, the sheriff’s office is asking that you let them know.

The office keeps a livestock list of animals in the county. The department says it knows many of the farmers who own cattle, horses, pigs, and other livestock in the area, but having a complete and updated list of livestock and owners in the county is beneficial when dealing with calls ranging from animals being loose to car accidents. The sheriff’s office says this is a small, and important way for them to use their resources to the fullest extent.

“If you’re cow’s out, I don’t necessarily have to send a deputy. If I can reach the farmer, he’s going to be right there so he can put his cow up,” explains Sgt. Key of the Bedford County Sheriff’s office.

This list includes current addresses, phone numbers, and animals. You can call the sheriff’s office or go to the link on their Facebook page to update your contact information and your livestock on their list.

