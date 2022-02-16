Hometown Local
COVID in Virginia: Percentage of positive tests holds steady

(CDC)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,616,763 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, February 16, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 3,044 from the 1,613,719 reported Tuesday, a bigger increase than Tuesday’s 2,993 new cases.

Since the pandemic began, 12,612,760 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with an 11.4% positivity rate from tests over the last week, the same number reported Tuesday for the previous seven days.

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

DH expands COVID testing across Virginia

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 15,177,686 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Wednesday. 79.7% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 71% fully vaccinated. 90.4% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 80.9% are fully vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, there have been 17,878 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 17,779 reported Tuesday.

1,568 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 1,669 Tuesday. 102,200 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

