Gov. Youngkin amends legislation banning mask mandates in schools

RIHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has added an emergency clause to the legislation banning mask mandates in Virginia’s public schools.

The bill calls for in-person instruction, and it allows parents to opt-out of any mask requirements.

The Senate acted on the amended bill, approving the changes before adjourning late Tuesday.

The House of Delegates is expected to consider the measure Wednesday.

Once approved in both chambers, the amended bill will take effect immediately.

The legislation will give school divisions two weeks to develop policies allowing parents to opt out.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.