Gov. Youngkin signs legislation ending school mask mandates

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has signed legislation ending mask mandates in Virginia’s public schools.

It takes effect immediately, but the amended bill gives school divisions two weeks to implement the change.

Youngkin signed Senate Bill 739 on the steps of the state capitol, with a group of parents, students and lawmakers celebrating behind him.

“We are reaffirming, reaffirming the rights that we know all parents have,” Youngkin said, “fundamental rights to make decisions for your children, for their education, for their upbringing and for their care. "

Support was not unanimous in the House of Delegates, where Democrats have argued the measure will tie the hands of local school boards and public health officials in future outbreaks.

And they said the governor’s emergency clause required support from four fifths of the delegates, not just a simple majority.

“This has been a rush to give the Governor a much-needed political win,” said Del. Marcus Simon (D-Falls Church). “This is bad policy, poorly executed, in violation of the Constitution of Virginia so I hope you will all vote no.”

Democrats in the House did vote no, but the legislation passed on a vote of 52 to 48.

School divisions have until March 1 to develop policies allowing parents to opt out of mask mandates.

