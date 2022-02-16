Governor Youngkin signs legislation to end school mask mandates

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Youngkin Wednesday afternoon signed Senate Bill 739 to keep schools open five days a week for in-person instruction and provide a parental opt-out from school mask mandates.

Tuesday, the governor added an emergency clause to the legislation banning mask mandates in Virginia’s public schools with the goal of making the legislation operational immediately.

The legislation will give school divisions two weeks to develop policies allowing parents to opt out.

