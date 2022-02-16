Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Governor Youngkin signs legislation to end school mask mandates

Students wearing masks in school
Students wearing masks in school(KPTV)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Youngkin Wednesday afternoon signed Senate Bill 739 to keep schools open five days a week for in-person instruction and provide a parental opt-out from school mask mandates.

Tuesday, the governor added an emergency clause to the legislation banning mask mandates in Virginia’s public schools with the goal of making the legislation operational immediately.

The legislation will give school divisions two weeks to develop policies allowing parents to opt out.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Patterson mugshot
Death of former assistant police chief results in son being charged with homicide
John Ebel Mugshot
Man pleads guilty in death of grandson
Neighboring houses on fire in Roanoke City
Name released of man found dead after house fire
A small plane carrying eight people crashed into the ocean off North Carolina's Outer Banks and...
North Carolina plane crash victims include 4 teens, 4 adults returning from hunting trip, sheriff says
Tuesday, February 15 - Evening Outlook
Temperatures continue to warm with more rain late Thursday

Latest News

Mary Baldwin University is working with UVA to increase resources.
Mary Baldwin and Virginia Western Community College partnering to create business degree pipeline
Senior At Virginia Military Institute Gets Gates Cambridge Scholarship Award
Senior At Virginia Military Institute Gets Gates Cambridge Scholarship Award
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has amended legislation that will ban mask mandates in public...
Gov. Youngkin to sign legislation banning mask mandates in schools
Reading Program In Elementary School To Combat Later Violence Numbers
Reading Program In Elementary School To Combat Later Violence Numbers