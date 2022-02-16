Hillsville dance company headed to Daytona 500

HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Dance Center has been invited to perform during the Daytona 500 pre-race festivities this weekend.

This comes after the group danced at the Martinsville race last October.

“There’s going to be a lot of people there in the entertainment industry that could potentially see our dancers and be looking for exactly what they have to offer on the stage,” says owner and artistic director Kally Krantz.

The dance center is home to 160 dancers in Southwest Virginia. Krantz says 62 dancers, ages seven to 18, are on their way to Florida for the largest performance opportunity of the dance center’s history.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.