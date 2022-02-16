Increasing clouds today with more rain late Thursday
Tracking a late-week soaking rain
- Increasing clouds today
- Temperatures continue to warm
- Strong, rainy late-week front
Perfect timing, as February 15th marks the first day of the Spring Burning Law which prohibits open burning before 4 p.m. each day.
WEDNESDAY
Temperatures slowly climb to the low 50s Wednesday as we start off the day with some sunshine. More clouds will enter the area late in the day but we remain dry for the most part.
THURSDAY
A strong front will enter the area by Thursday evening , lasting into Friday morning. Rain chances will likely hold off until late Thursday evening. Some rain along the front could fall heavily at times late Thursday evening. There’s even a chance for a few thunderstorms across the region. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms later Thursday. Main threat from any storms in our area would be some heavy downpours and strong gusty winds.
RAINFALL TOTALS
Rainfall totals should reach anywhere from .50″ to 1″ through early Friday. Skies quickly clear behind the front with sunny and breezy conditions Friday. Temperatures will be warmest Friday morning (50s) then cool to the 40s through the day.
DOWNLOAD THE WDBJ7 WEATHER APP FOR HOUR-BY-HOUR FORECASTS
WEEKEND
Once the rain exits early Friday we should see beautiful sunshine return right through the upcoming weekend. Highs this weekend will climb into the mid 50s Saturday and Sunday.
WARM NEXT WEEK
A ridge of high pressure builds into the region early next week bringing a major warm up. Afternoon highs climb to the upper 50s to low 60s.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.