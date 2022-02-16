Increasing clouds today with more rain late Thursday

Increasing clouds today

Temperatures continue to warm

Strong, rainy late-week front

Perfect timing, as February 15th marks the first day of the Spring Burning Law which prohibits open burning before 4 p.m. each day.

Law prohibits burning before 4 p.m. from FEB to APR 30. (WDBJ7)

WEDNESDAY

Temperatures slowly climb to the low 50s Wednesday as we start off the day with some sunshine. More clouds will enter the area late in the day but we remain dry for the most part.

Temperatures warm into the 60s by Thursday.

THURSDAY

A strong front will enter the area by Thursday evening , lasting into Friday morning. Rain chances will likely hold off until late Thursday evening. Some rain along the front could fall heavily at times late Thursday evening. There’s even a chance for a few thunderstorms across the region. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms later Thursday. Main threat from any storms in our area would be some heavy downpours and strong gusty winds.

The SPC has placed our entire area under a Marginal Risk of severe weather for late Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

The line of rain and isolated storms should enter the region late Thursday evening. (WDBJ7)

RAINFALL TOTALS

Rainfall totals should reach anywhere from .50″ to 1″ through early Friday. Skies quickly clear behind the front with sunny and breezy conditions Friday. Temperatures will be warmest Friday morning (50s) then cool to the 40s through the day.

DOWNLOAD THE WDBJ7 WEATHER APP FOR HOUR-BY-HOUR FORECASTS

WEEKEND

Once the rain exits early Friday we should see beautiful sunshine return right through the upcoming weekend. Highs this weekend will climb into the mid 50s Saturday and Sunday.

WARM NEXT WEEK

A ridge of high pressure builds into the region early next week bringing a major warm up. Afternoon highs climb to the upper 50s to low 60s.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.