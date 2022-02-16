Lynchburg Adult Drug Court adds 15 slots with $2 million federal grant

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A program that got its start in the hill city in 2017 is making new strides.

Lynchburg Adult Drug Court allows non-violent drug offenders to get on a path to sobriety by receiving treatment.

This week, treatment provider Horizon Behavioral Health announced an expansion of that program.

“We want to help them be able to find employment, stable housing and meaningful social connections that don’t involve drugs and alcohol,” said Jennifer Smith Ramey, program manager.

Smith Ramey with Horizon says a $2 million federal grant has furthered that mission. The grant will provide for 15 additional drug court slots and more staffing.

She says the evidence-based program has seen great success so far.

“It is effective in increasing abstinence, reducing recidivism, so stopping that door from clients going back through the court system and improving their overall functioning and health,” said Smith Ramey.

Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison agrees.

She says although it’s not necessarily an easy process, those who put in the work reap great benefits from it.

“They do a complete 180 as far as their lifestyle choices, who they are,” said Harrison. “You see in their faces when they start drug court, kind of sullen and down, and when they finish drug court they have a new start in life.”

She adds the funds come just in time, as the program has nearly reached its capacity.

“We were reaching our capacity, really, as far as our ability to manage the caseload of what we were dealing with, so adding in that ability to add 15 more people allows us to treat even more folks,” said Harrison.

Horizon says services with the program are done at both their offices and at client homes.

