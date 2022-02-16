Lynchburg organization expands program that rewards city schools children for academic excellence

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - More kids in Lynchburg City Schools will have the opportunity to earn free bicycles.

The B.I.K.E. (Believe in Kids Excelling) program with One Community One Voice is expanding to R.S. Payne Elementary.

The expansion comes courtesy of a sponsorship by Bank of the James.

The program provides free bicycles to some city school kids each quarter for academic excellence.

James Camm, One Community One Voice executive director, says the program has had great success in other schools.

“Each of the schools have given us great reviews from it, where the children’s behavior, attendance and also grades have really improved because we had the program in the Lynchburg City Schools,” said Camm.

R.S. Payne is now the fifth city school to be a part of the program.

