Man sentenced to prison for Salem killing

Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020
Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020(Salem Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A man found guilty after pleading no contest to a fatal shooting in Salem in 2020 has been sentenced to prison.

Zane Christian, also accused of a carjacking in Blacksburg, had pleaded no contest to the killing of Rico Turner in a Salem parking lot.

In Salem Circuit Court February 16, 2022, Christian was sentenced to 26 years of a possible 43, in addition to ten years probation.

That breaks down as follows:

For the charge of 2nd degree murder: 30 years, suspended after 21 years served

For the charge of use of a firearm in commission of a felony: 3 years mandatory

For the first charge of shooting into an occupied vehicle: 5 years, suspended after 1 year served

For the second charge of shooting into an occupied vehicle: 5, years suspended after 1 year served

