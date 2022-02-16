Man sentenced to prison for Salem killing

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A man found guilty after pleading no contest to a fatal shooting in Salem in 2020 has been sentenced to prison.

Zane Christian, also accused of a carjacking in Blacksburg, had pleaded no contest to the killing of Rico Turner in a Salem parking lot.

In Salem Circuit Court February 16, 2022, Christian was sentenced to 26 years of a possible 43, in addition to ten years probation.

That breaks down as follows:

For the charge of 2nd degree murder: 30 years, suspended after 21 years served

For the charge of use of a firearm in commission of a felony: 3 years mandatory

For the first charge of shooting into an occupied vehicle: 5 years, suspended after 1 year served

For the second charge of shooting into an occupied vehicle: 5, years suspended after 1 year served

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.