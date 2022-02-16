Hometown Local
Mary Baldwin and Virginia Western Community College partnering to create business degree pipeline

By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Mary Baldwin University announced Wednesday it is partnering with Virginia Western Community College to create a new business degree pipeline.

The new program is meant to simplify transfers and time commitments, as well as lower costs for students working toward a business degree.

“The goal is to maximize value, efficiency, and flexibility for all students — but particularly for returning learners and those from underserved or low-income backgrounds,” said former Mary Baldwin College of Business and Professional Studies Dean Joe Sprangel. The resulting tracks offer what he calls Virginia’s “quickest and lowest cost option for earning a [business degree].”

Sprangel and Virginia Western Associate Professor of Business Management Jeff Strom partnered to establish special measures that would lower costs compared to traditional transfer and four-year programs. For example, students in the pipeline will earn 84 credit hours from VWCC (instead of 61), then finish with 36 at MBU. The curriculum is made so every credit transfers.

Pipeline students can also get their MBA cheaper and quicker too. Changes in the curriculum allow students to earn up to six credits toward their master’s while working on their BA or BS. Meaning they can graduate a semester early and save $3,900 in tuition which would put the total cost for the MBA at $19,500 vs. the national averages of about $33,500.

Mary Baldwin is looking to expand the pipeline program to include more Virginia Community College System schools within the next few years, according to the school.

