Medical Examiners Office confirms cause of death of Former Buena Vista Assistant Police Chief

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Medical Examiners Office has confirmed the cause of death of Former Buena Vista Assistant Police Chief Phillip “Jay” Patterson.

Medical Examiners say Patterson died of sharp force injury of head, neck and chest and the manner of death is homicide.

Patterson was found dead in his home at the 1300 block of Cherry Avenue in Buena Vista on February 11 after officers were called to reports of a house fire.

Patterson’s son Jonathan K. Patterson, 35, of Buena Vista, was arrested by Virginia State Police on one felony count of murder and one felony count of arson.

