One dead, another arrested after shooting in Roanoke County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in the 5400 block of Williamson Road, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Officers found Cody Allen Gibson, 34, of Roanoke City with a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures until Roanoke County Fire & Rescue arrived. Gibson was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Investigators identified the suspect as Brandon Lee Dunbar, 22, of Roanoke City. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

