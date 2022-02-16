Renovations for Roanoke’s EnVision center underway

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Over a year ago, Roanoke’s EnVision center moved locations to the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority Main office, but now it’s moving locations again, to the building right across the street.

In the late afternoon, teenagers are playing basketball at Hurt Park, which sits right next to the old Melrose Branch Library. That’s where the EnVision center will soon call home.

“Here’s our community center. This will be used for a wide range of events, educational classes, community resources,” said Greg Goodman, while walking around the space that still is very much a constriction zone.

Goodman is the new director of Community Support Services with RHHA. Previously he was the EnVision Center Manager.

“I mean we’ve always had the EnVision Center, sometimes its fell under different names, but the last 2.5 years it has been the EnVision center. Now we just have the tools in the tool box to really implement the programming we want to do,” said Goodman.

From more space for job training, to space for Telehealth appointments, the nearly six thousand square foot building will allow more people in Northwest Roanoke to get connected, and the proximity is critical.

“We’re right next to Landsdowne, and we’re right off Melrose. It’s central to a lot of people who may have difficulty with transportation. Breaking down those barriers is gonna make a huge difference,” said Goodman.

While there’s no set open date, Goodman is hopeful for spring or early summer.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.