Roanoke County Police asking for help finding missing man

Missing man Sheldon Stacey
Missing man Sheldon Stacey(Roanoke County Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are looking for a 29-year old man missing since Monday.

The family of Sheldon Lee Stacey reports last seeing him at 5 p.m. February 14 in the area of Berganblick Lane on Bent Mountain. He is described as white, about 6 feet tall and 186 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone having seen a person fitting this description is asked to call the Roanoke County Emergency Communications Center at (540) 562-3265.

