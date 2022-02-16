Roanoke County Police asking for help finding missing man
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are looking for a 29-year old man missing since Monday.
The family of Sheldon Lee Stacey reports last seeing him at 5 p.m. February 14 in the area of Berganblick Lane on Bent Mountain. He is described as white, about 6 feet tall and 186 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone having seen a person fitting this description is asked to call the Roanoke County Emergency Communications Center at (540) 562-3265.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.