Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

School board chair storms out of heated meeting in Montgomery County

By Rachel Schneider
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia saw another school board battle Tuesday night, in Montgomery County.

Board Chairwoman Susan Kass was personally called out by a speaker holding up her phone and showing what she claimed to be photos from Kass’s Facebook page, showing Kass without a face covering while in a crowd, calling the school board members hypocritical.

The continued controversy over masking in public schools reached a new height, just hours before Governor Glenn Youngkin announced he would sign a law banning mask mandates.

“If you are going to sit there and disparage a member of our school board, you can sit down,” said Kass, who then called for police to ask the speaker to leave.

“She should be able to say her piece, I’ve had to listen to people come and criticize me,” said fellow board member Jamie Bond.

“That doesn’t make it right, Jaimie, that’s my family,” continued Kass.

“What do you think about our family? Our family is being suffocated to death with your policies,” exclaimed the speaker.

“I’m done,” replied Kass. “She leaves or I leave.” Seconds later, Kass is seen on the streamed meeting walking out of the room.

We reached out to Kass, who tells us the pictures in question were of her vaccinated family members and friends in her own home.

“Just because you believe in masking in a classroom, with 30 students sitting in a room in close proximity, in a small not well-ventilated room, asking them to mask there is not the same as saying I need to wear a mask in my house,” said Kass. “The fact they went and trolled my Facebook to find anything they could to disparage me is pretty sad and pretty low.”

Kass tells us she has not yet decided if she will remain on the school board.

Other board members like Mark Cherbaka say after all the heated meetings in the past year, the school board is hoping for better discourse between community members in the future.

He’s also hoping Kass stays on to be part of it.

“I that she’s been a fantastic board member and honestly a really effective chair. Many of my fellow board members share that view,” said Cherbaka.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Patterson mugshot
Death of former assistant police chief results in son being charged with homicide
John Ebel Mugshot
Man pleads guilty in death of grandson
Neighboring houses on fire in Roanoke City
Name released of man found dead after house fire
A small plane carrying eight people crashed into the ocean off North Carolina's Outer Banks and...
North Carolina plane crash victims include 4 teens, 4 adults returning from hunting trip, sheriff says
Cause of death confirmed for former Lynchburg Police chief and wife

Latest News

Camm shakes hands with a Bank of the James representative outside R.S. Payne Elementary...
Lynchburg organization expands program that rewards city schools children for academic excellence
Montgomery County School Board Member Leaves
Montgomery County School Board Member Leaves Meeting
Students wearing masks in school
Governor Youngkin signs legislation to end school mask mandates
Mary Baldwin University is working with UVA to increase resources.
Mary Baldwin and Virginia Western Community College partnering to create business degree pipeline