Senate passes marijuana legislation as crossover deadline looms

(WDBJ)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - State lawmakers acted on dozens of bills Tuesday, as each chamber faced a midnight deadline to act on its own legislation. Among the bills that passed was a marijuana measure that could authorize legal sales later this year.

On Day Two of a legislative marathon, lawmakers in both chambers tackled high profile bills.

Repeal of the Grocery Tax, for example, is a key priority of Governor Glenn Youngkin, and the two chambers passed competing plans.

Other House measures, including new limits on abortion rights, face an uncertain future in the Senate.

And in the Senate, lawmakers approved the marijuana legislation despite the objections of lawmakers who said they hadn’t had enough time to review the 400-page bill.

“This is crap,” said Sen. Mark Peake (R-Lynchburg). “It is still a mess. It is still a mess, and we’re getting hit with a 400-page substitute at 1:30 today.”

“I apologize to all of the trees,” countered Sen. Jeremy McPike (D-Prince William Co.). “Unfortunately, there was not another process we could do to present these changes.”

Current law authorizes a legal marketplace beginning in 2024. The measure that passed Tuesday would allow pharmaceutical processors to begin retail sales during a transitional period starting on September 15, 2022.

Approval of the Senate Bill sets the stage for more negotiations as the measure is considered in the House of Delegates.

So, it’s still too early to tell exactly what will ultimately be included in the legislation, or even if it can win final approval before lawmakers adjourn in March.

