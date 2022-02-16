Hometown Local
Valley Metro moving to new station, free to riders for limited period

(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley transportation service, “Valley Metro,” is moving on February 28 from Campbell Court to the new Third Street Station Transfer Center (in front of the Virginia Museum of Transportation).

All Valley Metro routes, Smart Way, Smart Way Express and STAR service will be free from February 28-March 13 to ease the move.

More on the move can be found by visiting the service’s website.

