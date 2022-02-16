“We will never call you about your bill.” AEP warns of latest phone scam

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Scammers are getting more creative as they try to find ways to get your personal information and money.

“As long as con artists have been alive, they’ve been trying to come up with ways to scam people out of money,” says Appalachian Power spokesperson George Porter.

That’s exactly what someone is trying to do to AEP customers.

“Initially I got a phone call and it was a electronic message saying please hold for one of our disconnection representatives; our account is past due. I held on and talked to somebody and they were very insistent that I needed to get this paid off right away,” remembers Steve Steffek, an AEP customer who received a spam call earlier this week.

Calling regarding service disconnection is something Porter says AEP will never do.

“If a customer is having issues or concerns with their bill, we will always notify them by mail or one of the ways they have signed up to receive alerts, whether it be mobile text or email. That will be the only means of contact that we will have with a customer. At no point will we ever reach out to a customer to say you’re behind, you’re going to be disconnected, we need payment in the next 30 minutes, in 2 days, 36 hours, any of that. We will never do that.”

He adds the company will only ever call you to notify you of a possible outage because of work being done, or to return a call after you reach out to them first. The company says scammers are constantly trying to come up with new ways to catch people off guard, and adding pressure to the customer is one way to do so.

“He was just a little bit too insistent, so that’s sort of what tipped me off that maybe I need to check it again,” notes Steffeck. “So I called up AEP and they searched through my record and said, ‘no, you’re up to date, everything is paid and you’re good to go.’

AEP says that’s exactly what you should do – call the number on your bill... (800) 956-4237... or check the AEP website.

“One thing that we recommend: if you do receive a scam from a scam artist, please reach out to us,” Porter explains. “We’re always working with state, local, and federal law enforcement to try to get information out about the newest tactics that are out. We want to try to protect our consumers as best as possible ahead of time.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.