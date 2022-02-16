Weekly pub run honors Fincastle woman killed while cycling

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tabitha Thompson was an active cyclist, runner, and athlete in Roanoke. She was known for her kind heart, working as a NICU nurse at Carilion Clinic. Friday afternoon, Thompson was killed in a Botetourt County collision.

There weren’t many dry eyes in the crowd of runners and walkers at Big Lick Brewing Company Tuesday night. A table held a bright yellow poster-board with pictures of Tabitha, her husband Matt, friends, and fellow athletes. Sympathy cards lay next to the board. Stories were shared and hugs were given as folks waited for the 3 and 5 mile run and walk, hosted by Fleet Feet, to start.

“She was a little teeny tiny person and she put 115 percent energy in her life and if any of us could just remember her life that she loved every single minute, every single day and did so much, if we could just take an ounce of what she did, the world would be a better place,” said Co-Owner of Fleet Feet Roanoke, Robin Lewis.

Before groups left the brewery for the run, an announcement was made about a new virtual run/walk called #Miles4Tab. There’s no total mile requirement, but 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the Carilion Clinic Foundation, dedicated to the NICU. Participants will receive a T-shirt and a sticker.

