Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Weekly pub run honors Fincastle woman killed while cycling

By Ashley Boles
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tabitha Thompson was an active cyclist, runner, and athlete in Roanoke. She was known for her kind heart, working as a NICU nurse at Carilion Clinic. Friday afternoon, Thompson was killed in a Botetourt County collision.

There weren’t many dry eyes in the crowd of runners and walkers at Big Lick Brewing Company Tuesday night. A table held a bright yellow poster-board with pictures of Tabitha, her husband Matt, friends, and fellow athletes. Sympathy cards lay next to the board. Stories were shared and hugs were given as folks waited for the 3 and 5 mile run and walk, hosted by Fleet Feet, to start.

“She was a little teeny tiny person and she put 115 percent energy in her life and if any of us could just remember her life that she loved every single minute, every single day and did so much, if we could just take an ounce of what she did, the world would be a better place,” said Co-Owner of Fleet Feet Roanoke, Robin Lewis.

Before groups left the brewery for the run, an announcement was made about a new virtual run/walk called #Miles4Tab. There’s no total mile requirement, but 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the Carilion Clinic Foundation, dedicated to the NICU. Participants will receive a T-shirt and a sticker.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Patterson mugshot
Death of former assistant police chief results in son being charged with homicide
Bryson W. Berger, 21 of Roanoke, was identified as a suspect in the Saturday night homicide...
Roanoke man charged with murder for Saturday night killing
Patrick County Sheriff's Office
Suspect arrested on multiple charges, allegedly punches deputy
Daniel Rock mugshot
Man sentenced to three life terms in child sexual battery case
2-year-old boy among those killed in Wythe County crash

Latest News

Envision Center Gets A New Home
Envision Center Gets A New Home
Pub Run Honoring Late Cyclist
Pub Run Honoring Late Cyclist
Each room will have a different purpose in the new EnVision center, and will allow for many new...
Renovations for Roanoke’s EnVision center underway
A small plane carrying eight people crashed into the ocean off North Carolina's Outer Banks and...
North Carolina plane crash victims include 4 teens, 4 adults returning from hunting trip, sheriff says