Annual fire burning law takes effect across Virginia

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Each year from February 15 to April 30, a fire burning law goes into effect across Virginia.

“There can be no open burning between midnight and 4 p.m. So there are only eight hours a day, between 4 p.m. and midnight, where open burning can take place,” said Brian Clingenpeel, Community Outreach Coordinator for Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

The burning law change this time of year mainly because the weather can present higher fire dangers.

“That’s because winds are usually elevated, the relative humidity is lower, the fuels on the forest floor are extremely dry because they’ve cured all winter without the shade of tree leaves.”

Most areas have specific fire laws of their own besides the 4 p.m. burning law. In Roanoke County, all residents need a permit for any open burning that isn’t recreational.

“Generally what we’re talking about is people who do some kind of burning in their backyard. They want to get rid of leaves, they want to get rid of sticks.”

It’s important to remember how to burn safely.

“Typically you need to be about 300 feet away from woods or dry grass or any kind of a structure, you need to constantly be with the fire and you need to have some means of extinguishment.”

Residents who break the burn law or need emergency response for a fire, can face legal action and fines for damages.

The current burn law will run through April 30. It’s important for residents to remember that even if it is after 4 p.m., to keep an eye out for potential weather that might lead to a fire.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.