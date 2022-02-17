Hometown Local
Blue Ridge Parkway visitation over 15 million in 2021

A sign on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia.
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
VA/NC (WDBJ) - Blue Ridge Parkway managers announced Thursday it had approximately 15.9 million recreational visits to the park in 2021.

The parkway visitation highlights in 2021 included:

  • 2021 visitation represents an approximate 13% increase from 2020 Parkway recreation visits. The Parkway most recently saw similar levels of visitation in 2017 with an estimated 16.1 million visitors.
  • In 2021, there was a 12.4% increase in camping use over 2019, which was the most recent high occupancy year. Specifically, tent camping is up 9.9% and RV use up 16.28% over 2019. Since 2014, camping use on the Parkway is up 56.8%.
  • There were 362 motor vehicle accidents on the Parkway in 2021. Of those accidents, 252 resulted only in property damage, there were 102 accidents with injuries, and eight resulted in fatalities. Of the fatalities, five involved motorcycles. The overall accident rates in 2021 represent a 17% increase from 2019, and a 13% decrease from 2020.

Anyone looking to visit the park can plan ahead by learning about park resources, trail etiquette, locating seasonal facility schedules, or book-marking campground reservation websites. Tips for planning a Parkway visit can be found at go.nps.gov/parkway-plan-ahead.

