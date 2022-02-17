Blue Ridge Parkway visitation over 15 million in 2021

VA/NC (WDBJ) - Blue Ridge Parkway managers announced Thursday it had approximately 15.9 million recreational visits to the park in 2021.

The parkway visitation highlights in 2021 included:

2021 visitation represents an approximate 13% increase from 2020 Parkway recreation visits. The Parkway most recently saw similar levels of visitation in 2017 with an estimated 16.1 million visitors.

In 2021, there was a 12.4% increase in camping use over 2019, which was the most recent high occupancy year. Specifically, tent camping is up 9.9% and RV use up 16.28% over 2019. Since 2014, camping use on the Parkway is up 56.8%.