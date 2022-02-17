Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Criminal charges won’t be filed for YMCA drowning of kindergartener

Courtesy Pulaski County Public Schools
Courtesy Pulaski County Public Schools(Pulaski County Public Schools)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Criminal charges won’t be filed in the case of a kindergartener who drowned at a YMCA pool in Pulaski, according to W. Wesley Nance. Nance is the Bedford Commonwealth’s Attorney, brought in as a special prosecutor to look into this case.

Nance says his investigation has led to no evidence of criminal negligence to support criminal charges in the death of five-year-old Auston Wingo.

Wingo drowned December 6, 2021, on a virtual learning day for students, leading to a larger-than-usual number of children, 38, at the pool, according to Nance.

Nance says four employees were tasked with watching the children, including one designated and trained lifeguard. He says at the time of the drowning, the lifeguard was watching the entire pool, while one adult employee watched the shallow end and another watched the deep end of the pool. The fourth employee was taking children back and forth to the restroom.

When Wingo was seen in the pool, he was pulled out and lifesaving measures were undertaken by pool employees, an off-duty law enforcement officer and paramedics, according to Nance. He died several hours later.

Nance says the results of his investigation reflect the boy’s death was not intentional. Read the full report below this story.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Dunbar mugshot
One dead, another arrested after shooting in Roanoke County
Susan Kass is seen walking out of the meeting after being personally targeted by a speaker...
School board chair storms out of heated meeting in Montgomery County
Cause of death confirmed for former Lynchburg Police chief and wife
Zane Christian
Man sentenced to prison for Salem killing
Phillip "Jay" Patterson, found dead after a Buena Vista house fire
Medical Examiner’s Office confirms cause of death of former Buena Vista Assistant Police Chief

Latest News

Crash in Montgomery County closes north and southbound lanes
A sign on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia.
Blue Ridge Parkway visitation over 15 million in 2021
A representative from FEMA joins us to explain how you might be eligible for reimbursement for...
WDBJ7+: Know Your Eligibility for COVID-19 Funeral Assistance
Bryson W. Berger mugshot
Police release name of victim in weekend Roanoke killing