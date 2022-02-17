Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Disney plans to develop neighborhoods for fans

The first community, named Cotino, will be built in Rancho Mirage, California. It will feature...
The first community, named Cotino, will be built in Rancho Mirage, California. It will feature a wide variety of homes, including estates, single-family homes and condominiums. There are no pricing details yet.(Source: The Walt Disney Company via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Instead of leaving home to visit Disney’s theme parks, you could one day live in a Disney-branded community.

The Walt Disney Company announced Wednesday plans to develop residential communities. The neighborhoods will be a part of “Storyliving by Disney.”

Each location will feature perks, like Disney cast members providing guest services, recreational activities and, of course, live entertainment.

The company says it first community, named Cotino, will be built in Rancho Mirage, California, near where Walt Disney had a house of his own. It will feature a wide variety of homes, including estates, single-family homes and condominiums.

There are no details on prices and financing yet. But Disney says homeowners of all ages are welcome. The company even plans to have part of the neighborhood designated for those at least 55 years old.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Brandon Dunbar mugshot
One dead, another arrested after shooting in Roanoke County
Cause of death confirmed for former Lynchburg Police chief and wife
Susan Kass is seen walking out of the meeting after being personally targeted by a speaker...
School board chair storms out of heated meeting in Montgomery County
Zane Christian
Man sentenced to prison for Salem killing
Missing man Sheldon Stacey
Roanoke County Police asking for help finding missing man

Latest News

In this Feb. 2, 2020 file photo, the company logo sits on an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla faces another US investigation: unexpected braking
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, second from right, is shown at NATO Headquarters in...
NATO: Russia misleads world on troop movements near Ukraine
Annual Burning Law Takes Effect
Annual Burning Law Takes Effect
Health experts say unmasking kids could lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases, even as new...
Health experts: 'Too risky' to unmask kids despite drop in COVID cases