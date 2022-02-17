Hometown Local
Jonathan Patterson arraigned in death of father

By Bruce Young
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Under the watchful eyes of Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Elrod and a number of local police, Jonathan Patterson appeared by video from the Rockbridge jail for his arraignment.

Patterson was charged by Virginia State Police with arson and murder in connection with the death of his father, “Jay” Patterson, February 11. The elder Patterson was found in his burning home, killed, according to the medical examiner, by sharp force injury of the head, neck and chest.

“The family of Jay Patterson is utterly devastated now,” said family friend Stewart MacInnis.

After the hearing, the family of Jay Patterson asked for privacy, but did issue a statement.

“They’ve known Jonathan, his son, all of his life,” MacInnis said. “They’ve watched him grow up. They’ve experienced joys and disappointments with him. As you can imagine, they’re feeling a tumult of emotions right now about Jay’s death and Jonathan’s alleged role in it.”

In the hearing, Patterson said he had retained a lawyer, and said he had hoped that bond could be set.

“They told me that today was for bail,” Patterson said during the hearing. “So I figured if I could get bail, then I could go talk to David and go from there.”

Judge Robin Mayer said she would be happy to set a bond hearing whenever Patterson’s lawyer was available. The case is scheduled to be heard in April.

