Lynchburg-area middle school students join in event about inclusion

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg middle school students were among others in a virtual event Thursday that focused on inclusion.

That was part of the Lynchburg Prejudice Awareness Summit.

This fourth-annual event focused on discussions and activities surrounding diversity, discrimination and respect. Public and private schools were able to join.

Event organizers say each school has a delegation of students that are bringing back ideas to their schools for potential action.

“So we have that awareness around the different forms that prejudice can take, then we move into what are some actions I can take and what are some actions that we as a school can take to work toward inclusion. So, it’s not all about the bad stuff but also the good stuff - what are we gonna do with this information,” said Jessica Hawthorne, Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities vice president of programs.

Students also participated in breakout groups to discuss ideas with others.

