Lynchburg hosts first MLK Jr. Celebration and Walk for Unity event Saturday

Fifth Street in Lynchburg
Fifth Street in Lynchburg(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg will hold a first-annual event celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Saturday.

Organizers call it the Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration and Walk for Unity.

The event was supposed to happen in January on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, but was postponed due to winter weather.

Participants will do a brief walk up Fifth Street, see a variety of booths, be able to speak to local athletes and also hear from guest speakers.

“It’s an opportunity to learn not only about Black history, but history in Lynchburg and certainly the corridor along Fifth Street, Martin Luther King Boulevard,” said Nat Marshall, an organizer.

If you’re interested in going, things will get started about 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

