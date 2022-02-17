Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Percentage of positive COVID tests in Virginia rises slightly

COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.(Associated Press)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,619,839 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, February 17, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 3,076 from the 1,616,763 reported Wednesday, a bigger increase than Wednesday’s 3,044 new cases.

Since the pandemic began, 12,633,026 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Thursday, with a 12.3% positivity rate from tests over the last week, up from the 11.4% reported Wednesday for the previous seven days.

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

DH expands COVID testing across Virginia

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 15,186,623 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Thursday. 79.7% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 71% fully vaccinated. 90.5% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 80.9% are fully vaccinated.

As of Thursday, there have been 17,947 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 17,878 reported Wednesday.

1,499 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 1,568 Wednesday. 102,439 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Dunbar mugshot
One dead, another arrested after shooting in Roanoke County
Susan Kass is seen walking out of the meeting after being personally targeted by a speaker...
School board chair storms out of heated meeting in Montgomery County
Cause of death confirmed for former Lynchburg Police chief and wife
Zane Christian
Man sentenced to prison for Salem killing
Phillip "Jay" Patterson, found dead after a Buena Vista house fire
Medical Examiner’s Office confirms cause of death of former Buena Vista Assistant Police Chief

Latest News

Eligible applicants are reimbursed, on average, $6,000 for a loved one's funeral expenses.
FEMA’s COVID-19 funeral assistance fund still available
FILE - This Tuesday, May 8, 2007 file photo shows the logo for pharmaceutical giant Purdue...
No new settlement yet of opioid claims against Purdue Pharma
Health experts say unmasking kids could lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases, even as new...
Health experts: 'Too risky' to unmask kids despite drop in COVID cases
Roanoke Star Mom Scream
Roanoke Moms Release Frustrations