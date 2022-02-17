Police release name of victim in weekend Roanoke killing
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have released the name of a Roanoke man shot to death last weekend.
Arnez R. Kirtley, 21, was found with a gunshot wound Saturday night on the 1200 block of Jefferson Street SW. He died after being taken to a hospital.
Bryson W. Berger, 21 of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
No information has been released about circumstances or a possible motive.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.