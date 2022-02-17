Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Police release name of victim in weekend Roanoke killing

Bryson W. Berger mugshot
Bryson W. Berger mugshot(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have released the name of a Roanoke man shot to death last weekend.

Arnez R. Kirtley, 21, was found with a gunshot wound Saturday night on the 1200 block of Jefferson Street SW. He died after being taken to a hospital.

Bryson W. Berger, 21 of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

No information has been released about circumstances or a possible motive.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Dunbar mugshot
One dead, another arrested after shooting in Roanoke County
Susan Kass is seen walking out of the meeting after being personally targeted by a speaker...
School board chair storms out of heated meeting in Montgomery County
Cause of death confirmed for former Lynchburg Police chief and wife
Zane Christian
Man sentenced to prison for Salem killing
Phillip "Jay" Patterson, found dead after a Buena Vista house fire
Medical Examiner’s Office confirms cause of death of former Buena Vista Assistant Police Chief

Latest News

Crash in Montgomery County closes north and southbound lanes
A sign on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia.
Blue Ridge Parkway visitation over 15 million in 2021
Courtesy Pulaski County Public Schools
Criminal charges won’t be filed for YMCA drowning of kindergartener
A representative from FEMA joins us to explain how you might be eligible for reimbursement for...
WDBJ7+: Know Your Eligibility for COVID-19 Funeral Assistance