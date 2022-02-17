Hometown Local
Roanoke moms gather at the Mill Mountain Star to let out their frustrations

Around 20 moms in the Roanoke community gathered Wednesday night to let out their frustrations.
(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The sound of loud screams could be heard up at the Mill Mountain Star.

It’s a movement that has gained national traction called #MomScream. It started in Boston and made its way to the Star City Wednesday night.

Around 20 moms in the Roanoke community gathered to let out all their frustrations about the challenges they have been through during the pandemic. Chrissi Scherer, the Owner of The Garden Yoga, organized the event in Roanoke.

“Moms have done so much in this pandemic. We’ve carried a lot and I know I’ve felt very isolated. I’ve connected with people who have felt so isolated in their journey and with their frustrations. So coming out and just letting it go just is so therapeutic.”

Five screams rang out into the night sky. Each following the original outline: one to get started, one with no filter, a free for all, one for those who were not able to be there this evening and the fifth to see who could hold the scream the longest.

Hugging and relief followed as the moms told Scherer how much the event meant to them. They are hoping to make the gathering at least a monthly occurrence.

