Temperatures soar today ahead of strong cold front

Clouds hang tough today

Temperatures 10-15° above average

Front brings rain and storms later tonight

THURSDAY

This south wind sets the stage for a very warm day Thursday. Afternoon temperatures reach the low 60s in many areas, and they just keep climbing into the night until the front passes your area.

Our cold front brings scattered showers late Thursday night into Friday morning. (WDBJ7)

The strong cold front will enter the area late Thursday evening lasting into Friday morning. While a few stray showers are possible during the day, the line of rain with the cold front will likely hold off until after 10 p.m. moving through from west to east between midnight and sunrise Friday.

There’s even a chance for a few thunderstorms across the region. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms late Thursday. The main threat from any storms in our area would be localized downpours and gusty winds.

The SPC has placed our entire area under a Marginal Risk of severe weather for late Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

Rain moves in tonight with strong gusty winds and even a few stronger thunderstorms.

FRIDAY

Rain totals should reach anywhere from .25″ to 1″ as the system wraps up before sunrise Friday morning. Skies quickly clear behind the front with sunny and breezy conditions. Temperatures will be warmest early Friday morning (50s/60s), then cool into the 40s through the day. Winds also remain gusty.

The warmest part of the day Friday will be Friday morning with temperatures dropping through the day. (WDBJ7)

WEEKEND

Once the rain exits early Friday we should see beautiful sunshine return right through the upcoming weekend. Highs this weekend will climb into the mid 50s Saturday and Sunday. Winds remain gusty Saturday, with lighter breezes Sunday.

WARM NEXT WEEK

A ridge of high pressure builds into the region early next week bringing a major warm up. Afternoon highs climb to the upper 50s to low 60s.

