Three-month drug investigation ends with the arrest of a Carroll County man

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carrol County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges including possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II controlled substances after a three-month investigation, according to the office Facebook page.

February 4, the Twin County Drug Task Force and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office’s Community Action Team (C.A.T.) searched Thomas Eric Lowe, 49, and his home in the Fancy Gap community of Carroll County.

Authorities say they found 1.5 pounds of crystal meth, LSD, Shrooms and other drugs. Four guns were found along with more than $10,000 made by the selling and distributing illegal drugs.

Lowe was arrested and charged with intent to distribute schedule I/II controlled substances, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Lowe was taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail and is being held without bond.

