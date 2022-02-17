Hometown Local
“Vibrant Virginia” explores successes, struggles of Virginians

By Rachel Schneider
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A new book from Virginia Tech Publishing is exploring the successes and struggles of Virginians

“Vibrant Virginia” contains chapters surrounding K through 12 education reform, supporting refugees and immigrants, expanding broadband access, and more. The book grew from the university’s Vibrant Virginia initiative.

”Really, who we want to read this are the people making decisions about how the state and local communities they are in will move forward in this moment, in this very difficult moment,” says editor Margaret Cowell, PhD.

You can download it for free today or buy a hard copy through Amazon.

General Assembly Hits Halfway Point
Profiling Eliza Bannister Walker
Virginia Tech Women Head Toward ACC Tournament
Thursday, February 17 - Evening Outlook
New Book Explores Virginians' Struggles and Successes
