Amherst County deputies arrest suspect in drug investigation

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More charges are anticipated against a man arrested as part of an Amherst County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

Cody Martin was arrested Tuesday in the Madison Heights area of the county on charges of possession of schedule I/II substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition.

The sheriff’s office says the arrest is part of an ongoing investigation and additional charges are expected against Martin and other people allegedly involved in the distribution of illicit narcotics.

