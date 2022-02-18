Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Amherst County deputies arrest suspect in drug investigation

Cody Martin mugshot
Cody Martin mugshot(Amherst County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More charges are anticipated against a man arrested as part of an Amherst County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

Cody Martin was arrested Tuesday in the Madison Heights area of the county on charges of possession of schedule I/II substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition.

The sheriff’s office says the arrest is part of an ongoing investigation and additional charges are expected against Martin and other people allegedly involved in the distribution of illicit narcotics.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Kass is seen walking out of the meeting after being personally targeted by a speaker...
School board chair storms out of heated meeting in Montgomery County
Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
4 teens among 8 on board plane that crashed off the NC coast
Courtesy Pulaski County Public Schools
Criminal charges won’t be filed for YMCA drowning of kindergartener
Thomas Eric Lowe, 49, arrested by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office
Three-month drug investigation ends with arrest of Carroll County man
Bryson W. Berger mugshot
Police release name of victim in weekend Roanoke killing

Latest News

Stuart man killed in Patrick County crash
Roanoke man sentenced to prison for fatal crash
Swiping right through dating apps is easy. But when it comes to meeting Mr. or Mrs. right in...
“Love Me Tinder”: Roanoke law enforcement urges online dating safety
Quieter weather returns this weekend.
Friday Midday FastCast