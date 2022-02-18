Hometown Local
Amherst County Schools considering virtual option for 2022-2023 school year

By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Amherst County Public Schools is considering a virtual school option for the 2022-2023 school year, according to the county’s Facebook page.

The county is asking residents interested in the virtual option to complete a survey to determine the need in the division. To fill out the survey, click here.

Anyone with questions regarding the interest survey should contact Wanda Smith at (434) 946-9386 ext. 9556.

