Amherst County Schools considering virtual option for 2022-2023 school year

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Amherst County Public Schools is considering a virtual school option for the 2022-2023 school year, according to the county’s Facebook page.

The county is asking residents interested in the virtual option to complete a survey to determine the need in the division. To fill out the survey, click here.

Anyone with questions regarding the interest survey should contact Wanda Smith at (434) 946-9386 ext. 9556.

