First of many dogs rescued from alleged Bedford County hoarding situation adopted

One of the dogs rescued from a home in Bedford County.
One of the dogs rescued from a home in Bedford County.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter organization is celebrating new beginnings.

Last month WDBJ7 told you about the sheriff’s office responding to an alleged animal hoarding situation in Bedford County. Dozens of dogs were rescued from that.

Recently, the first of those dogs was adopted.

The organization posted online this week that one dog named “Rocky” has found his forever family.

