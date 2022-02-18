Hometown Local
Franklin County Schools ends COVID testing service

By Brittany Morgan
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County Public Schools has stopped its service of free COVID testing to staff and students.

School officials had been offering the voluntary service for nearly five months because they saw a need for accessible testing in the county. Students, staff, and parents were able to get tested for free at the school board office. Members of the county school board say, as of recently, fewer people have been using the service, as the quarantine guidelines have changed.

“Here in the last couple weeks, we’re really down to just one or two or three a day and it’s just not feasible to continue that service,” explains Director of Operations Jason Guilliams. “Our COVID numbers have drastically decreased. Over the last two weeks, we’re in the single digits per day. Our numbers are in line with what we are seeing in our region.”

The district also says it still has resources to test students who may be experiencing symptoms, and add that they will bring the testing service back should it become needed again.

The school district also notes this was simply a service they wanted to provide to their school community, and it was not required testing.

