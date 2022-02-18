Gun Violence Prevention Commission prepares to open 2022 grant applications

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Gun Violence Prevention Commission is preparing to offer hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant money to area organizations.

The mini grant program is returning but a second grant opportunity is set to bring another focus into their efforts.

“The second round of grants will be what we call violence interruption grants, which are more intervention based and these are two year grants. So the baseline funding for that will start at $25,000,” said City Councilman Joe Cobb, the Chair of the Gun Violence Prevention Commission.

17 organizations were awarded money through the first mini-grant process in 2021.

“We used the funding to implement additional programming in the after school centers throughout the City of Roanoke. We worked with kids between the ages of kindergarten through 12th grade. And just really connected with them, and helped them to recognize their strengths, and hopefully build some of those protective factors that youth need in order to avoid becoming involved in high risk behaviors,” said Jamie Starkey, Chief Program Officer for Family Service of Roanoke Valley.

Starkey said Family Service of Roanoke Valley plans to apply for another grant this year, potentially focused more on mental health services.

The application process comes as Roanoke continues to see a rise in gun violence. According to statistics from Roanoke Police, from January 1 to February 7, the city has seen double the amount of shootings in 2022 than it did in 2021.

“I think all of us are frustrated about what we’re seeing. We have too many families that are being broken by this violence. The work that we’re doing, that’s prevention and intervention based, is long term work,” said Cobb.

The City said in order to see things change, we all have to be in this fight together.

“We have to be. And where there are points of resistance or misunderstanding, we need to talk through those. Where there are gaps, we need to identify those,” said Cobb.

Organizations looking to receive the grant funds are encouraged to be at an informational meeting on Wednesday. You can also find the full press release below.

“The Star City Strong Recovery and Resiliency Advisory Panel made recommendations, which were approved by City Council on September 21, 2021, that made $2 million of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds available for Violence Interruption efforts currently underway through Roanoke Police Department, the Gun Violence Prevention Commission, and others with a particular focus on law enforcement, violence interruption, anti-gang activities, and prevention efforts with a significance on youth. City Manager, Bob Cowell, says, “This effort is a key component of the City’s overall framework to address gun violence – a framework focused on prevention, intervention, and justice through engagement by and through law enforcement, community partners and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.”

The Gun Violence Prevention Commission will start accepting applications for violence interruption proposals and Gun Violence Prevention Commission mini grants focused on prevention, intervention, and response initiatives to reduce gun violence in the community on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. All organizations interested in seeking American Rescue Plan Act funds should register to attend an information session on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 7pm. The grant application period closes on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Roanoke City Councilmember Joe Cobb says, “This is an essential opportunity for nonprofit and faith-based organizations to participate in reducing gun violence in our community. Building on the success of our first round of mini grants, we know that collaboration brings about transformation and together we will create pathways for our youth and young adults leading to health and wholeness.”

The commission is primarily interested in programs that work with youth and young adults and are collaborative in nature. Gun Violence Prevention Commission mini-grants will be distributed ranging from $5,000 - $10,000 for activities to be completed by December 1, 2022. Violence interruption proposals will have a baseline for $25,000 to be completed by December 1, 2023. Prevention, Intervention and Response efforts may include:

• Youth Development (Afterschool Programs, Mentoring, Education, Life Skills)

• Training Programs (Workforce, Conflict Resolution, Trauma-informed Care)

• Scholarships

• Mental Health Counseling for Families Impacted by Violence

• Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship

• Violence Interruption efforts in collaboration with our Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Team

Mayor Sherman Lea says, “The Council and community stand united with the Roanoke Police and the Gun Violence Prevention Commission in doing all that can be done to combat violence in our community. These grants represent part of the actions that we have put in place to provide immediate response to the violence and for the long-term prevention of further violence.”

To register for the informational session, please complete the registration below:

Register in advance for this meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0qdO6tqz0uHtxmvfmL5fcMxpca c9-hLojl

For additional information please email Joe Cobb and Angie O’Brien at GVPC@roanokeva.gov.”

