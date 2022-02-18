HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Celtic Thunder returning to Roanoke on March 3 with a performance at the Jefferson Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -St. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching!

But that’s not what the Irish group, Celtic Thunder is most excited about these days.

“We haven’t enough thought about the fact that it’s St. Patty’s Day, to be honest. It’s the fact that we’re back on tour. That’s the excitement. Live music,” says Celtic Thunder vocalist Ryan Kelly.

It’s been over two years, since Celtic Thunder brought its strong vocals and elaborate stage show to live audiences.

And the group is grateful to be coming back to the Star City.

“Roanoke has always been a great place for us to come and play in the past. And this time around, we’re treating this as a big party. It’s a celebration, this whole tour. We’re celebrating getting back on the road again,” says Kelly.

Celtic Thunder formed back in 2007.

Since then, it’s been hailed as BILLBOARD’s Top World Music Artist, with a style rooted in traditional Celtic and folk music.

With their current tour, members say they’re getting back to the basics.

“This tour in particular is called Celtic Thunder: Ireland. And what it is is we’re bringing Ireland to the people at home. So, we’re bringing Ireland to the people who come to the shows every night,” says Celtic Thunder vocalist Damian McGinty.

They say even if you’ve seen them in concert before, you can expect something different this time--

A stripped down, more authentic sound.

“I feel like over the past 14 years, we’ve been kind of this versatile group that does maybe a few different styles, but we decided after this accidental break of COVID, that we really want to get back to our roots,” says McGinty.

We had to ask, are there many misconceptions about Celtic music?

“We’re not drunk all the time,” jokes Kelly.

All kidding aside about the Irish and their love of drink, they say Celtic music is all about tradition.

“Once it’s in the family, it’s this folklore, mythical type quality that it’s so easy to pass on. People are so, like curious about it, and know more about it,” says McGinty.

You can experience Celtic Thunder for yourself, when they hit the Jefferson Center Stage on March 3 at 7:30 pm.

“While there’s going to be a lot of entertainment. What this is really going to do is, it’s going to take you on a journey. It’s going to take you on a journey through Ireland. It’s going to take you through some of our music, the best we’ve ever done,” says McGinty.

Click here for ticket information.

