Increasing sunshine with falling temperatures
Our gusty wind continues
- Increasing sunshine with some mountain snow showers
- Falling temperatures throughout the day
- Quiet weekend ahead
WIND ADVISORY
The National Weather Service has expanded a Wind Advisory for most of Virginia for winds in the 20-30 mph range with some higher gusts that may top 40-50 mph.
STRONG WINDS: The highest gusts will be 10PM THU. until around 4AM FRI where winds may cause spotty power outages.
FRIDAY
Skies quickly clear behind the front with sunny and breezy conditions. Temperatures will be warmest early Friday morning (50s/60s), then cool into the 30s and 40s through the day. Winds also remain gusty.
WEEKEND
Once the rain exits early Friday we should see beautiful sunshine return right through the upcoming weekend. Highs this weekend will climb into the mid 50s Saturday and Sunday. Winds remain gusty Saturday, with lighter breezes Sunday.
WARM NEXT WEEK
A ridge of high pressure builds into the region early next week bringing a major warm up. Afternoon highs climb to the upper 50s to low 60s.
