Increasing sunshine with falling temperatures

Our gusty wind continues
Temperatures started off in the 50s and 60s just after midnight, but we're going to drop into...
Temperatures started off in the 50s and 60s just after midnight, but we're going to drop into the 40s and lower this afternoon.(WDBJ Weather)
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:45 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
  • Increasing sunshine with some mountain snow showers
  • Falling temperatures throughout the day
  • Quiet weekend ahead
Wind Advisories have been issued for much over Virginia as a cold front moves through overnight.
Wind Advisories have been issued for much over Virginia as a cold front moves through overnight.(WDBJ7)

WIND ADVISORY

The National Weather Service has expanded a Wind Advisory for most of Virginia for winds in the 20-30 mph range with some higher gusts that may top 40-50 mph.

STRONG WINDS: The highest gusts will be 10PM THU. until around 4AM FRI where winds may cause spotty power outages.

FRIDAY

Skies quickly clear behind the front with sunny and breezy conditions. Temperatures will be warmest early Friday morning (50s/60s), then cool into the 30s and 40s through the day. Winds also remain gusty.

We'll continue to see gusty winds across the region today with increasing sunshine.
Temperatures will fall throughout the day.
WEEKEND

Once the rain exits early Friday we should see beautiful sunshine return right through the upcoming weekend. Highs this weekend will climb into the mid 50s Saturday and Sunday. Winds remain gusty Saturday, with lighter breezes Sunday.

Sunshine returns this weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s.
WARM NEXT WEEK

A ridge of high pressure builds into the region early next week bringing a major warm up. Afternoon highs climb to the upper 50s to low 60s.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

