Increasing sunshine with falling temperatures

Increasing sunshine with some mountain snow showers

Falling temperatures throughout the day

Quiet weekend ahead

Wind Advisories have been issued for much over Virginia as a cold front moves through overnight. (WDBJ7)

WIND ADVISORY

The National Weather Service has expanded a Wind Advisory for most of Virginia for winds in the 20-30 mph range with some higher gusts that may top 40-50 mph.

STRONG WINDS: The highest gusts will be 10PM THU. until around 4AM FRI where winds may cause spotty power outages.

FRIDAY

Skies quickly clear behind the front with sunny and breezy conditions. Temperatures will be warmest early Friday morning (50s/60s), then cool into the 30s and 40s through the day. Winds also remain gusty.

We'll continue to see gusty winds across the region today with increasing sunshine.

Temperatures will fall throughout the day. (WDBJ Weather)

WEEKEND

Once the rain exits early Friday we should see beautiful sunshine return right through the upcoming weekend. Highs this weekend will climb into the mid 50s Saturday and Sunday. Winds remain gusty Saturday, with lighter breezes Sunday.

Sunshine returns this weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s. (WDBJ Weather)

WARM NEXT WEEK

A ridge of high pressure builds into the region early next week bringing a major warm up. Afternoon highs climb to the upper 50s to low 60s.

